MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone six times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said.

"Six shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

"Two attacks in Idlib province, one in Hama, three in Latakia," he said.

Rear Adm.

Zhuravlyov added that one Syrian serviceman was wounded in sniper fire in Idlib, and two civilians were wounded in mortar shelling on the government troops' positions in Latakia province.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.