Terrorists Carry Out Ten Attacks On Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Terrorists Carry Out Ten Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone ten times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Ten shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

"Seven attacks were recorded in the province of Aleppo and three in Idlib," he said.

