Terrorists Carry Out Ten Attacks On Syria's Idlib Zone In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Terrorists Carry Out Ten Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone in Past Day - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone ten times over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Ten shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

"Eight attacks in Idlib province, two in Latakia," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

