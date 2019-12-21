UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorists Carry Out Three Attacks On Energy Facilities In Central Syria - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 hours ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 04:09 PM

Terrorists Carry Out Three Attacks on Energy Facilities in Central Syria - Reports

Terrorists carried out three simultaneous attacks on energy facilities in central Syria, causing damage to production units, media reported on Saturday, citing the Syrian Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources.

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Terrorists carried out three simultaneous attacks on energy facilities in central Syria, causing damage to production units, media reported on Saturday, citing the Syrian Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources.

The attacks targeted an oil refinery in Homs, a gas factory and Al-Rayan gas station in the central part of the country, Syrian state-run SANA news agency reported.

"The attacks caused some damage in the production units," Syria's Oil Minister Ali Ghanem told reporters, as quoted by the media.

Firefighters and maintenance crews are working on the sites, the news agency stated.

Related Topics

Syria Oil Gas Media

Recent Stories

Atif Aslam blessed with another child asks fans fo ..

17 minutes ago

&#039;UAE FA Retreat&#039; launches

31 minutes ago

Mural in Abu Dhabi showcases nation&#039;s diversi ..

31 minutes ago

‘I think Musharraf was not a traitor,’ Sheikh ..

36 minutes ago

COAS Bajwa meets PM Khan, discuss prevailing situa ..

38 minutes ago

US're-designates' Pakistan as 'country of particul ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.