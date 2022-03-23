MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone twice over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said.

"Two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

He said one attack occurred in Idlib province and one in Aleppo.

According to Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov, sniper attacks by terrorists on government troops' positions left two Syrian servicemen wounded in Idlib and two in Aleppo provinces.