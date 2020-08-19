MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) have shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said at a daily briefing on Tuesday.

"We have registered two instances of shelling in the Dadih settlement of the Idlib province and in the Maarat settlement of the Aleppo province from the positions of the Nusra terrorists," Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky said.

As per the 2019 Russian-Turkish memorandum, forces of the two countries have conducted joint patrolling in the Hasakah province.

Additionally, the Russian military police have continued patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa and Hasakah, while the air force conducted aerial patrolling in the Aleppo province.