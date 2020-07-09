UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Continue Shelling Settlements In Syria's North - Reconciliation Center

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We have registered two attacks on the Melajja settlement, one shelling of the Kefer Mize settlement, one shelling of the Fatira settlement and one shelling of the Dahr al Kabir settlement in the province of Idlib; one shelling of the Rasha settlement in the province of Latakia; and one shelling of the Tadil settlement in the province of Aleppo by the Nusra terrorists," Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky said.

The Russian military specified that no firing was recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone by Turkish-controlled armed groups over the past 24 hours.

