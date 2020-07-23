UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Continue Shelling Settlements In Syria's North - Reconciliation Center

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Idlib and Latakia, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"We have registered one shelling of the Kawkaba settlement and one shelling of the Mardih settlement in the province of Idlib, and one shelling of the Mamouhiya settlement in the province of Latakia by the Nusra terrorists," Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky said.

The Russian military specified that no firing was recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone by Turkish-controlled armed groups over the past 24 hours.

According to Shcherbitsky, the Russian military police have continued patrolling in the provinces of Raqqa and Aleppo, while the air force conducted aerial patrolling in a northward loop beginning and ending in the Aleppo air field of Metras.

