MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Idlib and Latakia, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said at a daily briefing on Thursday.

"We have registered one shelling of the Kuhbaniya settlement in the Latakia province, one shelling of the Urum al-Sughra settlement in the Aleppo province, and one shelling of the Bsakla settlement, one shelling of the Tell Mardih settlement, one shelling of the Hantoutine settlement and one shelling of the Maarat-Mouhos in the Idlib province ” coming from positions of the Nusra terrorists," Rear Adm.

Alexander Shcherbitsky said.

The Russian military specified that no firing was recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone by Turkish-controlled armed groups over the past 24 hours.

As per the 2019 Russian-Turkish memorandum, forces of the two countries have conducted joint patrolling in the Hasakah province.

Additionally, the Russian military police have continued patrolling in the province of Aleppo, while the air force conducted aerial patrolling in the target areas.