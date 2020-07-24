UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorists Continue Shelling Settlements In Syria's North - Reconciliation Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Terrorists Continue Shelling Settlements in Syria's North - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Idlib and Latakia, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said at a daily briefing on Thursday.

"We have registered one shelling of the Kuhbaniya settlement in the Latakia province, one shelling of the Urum al-Sughra settlement in the Aleppo province, and one shelling of the Bsakla settlement, one shelling of the Tell Mardih settlement, one shelling of the Hantoutine settlement and one shelling of the Maarat-Mouhos in the Idlib province ” coming from positions of the Nusra terrorists," Rear Adm.

Alexander Shcherbitsky said.

The Russian military specified that no firing was recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone by Turkish-controlled armed groups over the past 24 hours.

As per the 2019 Russian-Turkish memorandum, forces of the two countries have conducted joint patrolling in the Hasakah province.

Additionally, the Russian military police have continued patrolling in the province of Aleppo, while the air force conducted aerial patrolling in the target areas.

Related Topics

Firing Terrorist Police Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo 2019 From

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution takes legal action against 102 ..

11 minutes ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu D ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi on track to becoming completely â€˜Go Sa ..

41 minutes ago

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

3 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan elected to lead Economic and Social Counc ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.