MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, Alexander Shcherbitsky, said at a daily briefing on Sunday.

"We have registered one shelling of the Tell Mardikh settlement, one shelling of the Ikko settlement in the Latakia province, and one shelling of the Arbikh settlement, one shelling of the Bsakla settlement, one shelling of the Melajja settlement and one shelling of the Khan Tuman in the Idlib province ” coming from positions of the Nusra terrorists," Shcherbitsky said.

As per the 2019 Russian-Turkish memorandum, forces of the two countries have conducted joint patrolling in the Hasakah province.

Additionally, the Russian military police have continued patrolling in the province of Aleppo, while the air force conducted aerial patrolling in the target areas.