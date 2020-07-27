UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorists Continue Shelling Settlements In Syria's North - Reconciliation Center

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Terrorists Continue Shelling Settlements in Syria's North - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, Alexander Shcherbitsky, said at a daily briefing on Sunday.

"We have registered one shelling of the Tell Mardikh settlement, one shelling of the Ikko settlement in the Latakia province, and one shelling of the Arbikh settlement, one shelling of the Bsakla settlement, one shelling of the Melajja settlement and one shelling of the Khan Tuman in the Idlib province ” coming from positions of the Nusra terrorists," Shcherbitsky said.

As per the 2019 Russian-Turkish memorandum, forces of the two countries have conducted joint patrolling in the Hasakah province.

Additionally, the Russian military police have continued patrolling in the province of Aleppo, while the air force conducted aerial patrolling in the target areas.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo Sunday 2019 From

Recent Stories

UAE Government extends gratitude to media outlets ..

43 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed directs more support for financi ..

2 hours ago

1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths reported in Sa ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 cases in the country are declining every ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Aviation logs AED47.8 million in net pro ..

3 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.