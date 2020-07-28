UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Continue Shelling Settlements In Syria's North - Reconciliation Center

Terrorists Continue Shelling Settlements in Syria's North - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Idlib and Latakia, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, Alexander Shcherbitsky, said at a daily briefing on Monday.

"We have registered one shelling of the Jubb Ez-Zaarour settlement in the Latakia province, two attacks on the Dadih settlement, one attack on the Rouaiha settlement and one attack on the Mardih settlement in the Idlib province from the positions of the terrorist organization Jabhat al-Nusra." Shcherbitsky said.

As per the 2019 Russian-Turkish memorandum, forces of the two countries have conducted joint patrolling in the Hasakah province.

Additionally, the Russian military police have continued patrolling in the province of Aleppo, while the air force conducted aerial patrolling along fixed routes.

