UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Deliver Rockets With Toxic Agents To Syria's Idlib, Hama - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 12:50 AM

Terrorists Deliver Rockets With Toxic Agents to Syria's Idlib, Hama - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (also known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia), together with foreign experts, has delivered rockets with payload of gas to the frontline in Syria's provinces of Idlib and Hama, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Saturday, citing sources in Idlib.

According to the sources, the terrorists loaded warheads with chlorine and sarin gases with the help of French and Belgian citizens and a Moroccan national.

Eight rockets are said to have been delivered in two ambulances to Al-Ghab Plain in Hama and Idlib's southern countryside.

The terrorists are likely to be plotting chemical attacks to blame them on the Syrian military.

The war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting various insurgent groups.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Idlib Gas

Recent Stories

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

29 minutes ago
 No further extension in deadline for filing tax re ..

No further extension in deadline for filing tax returns: FBR

31 minutes ago
 40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on Nov ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on November 3

1 hour ago
 Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monda ..

Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monday in East Coast

1 hour ago
 NUMS entry test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses ..

NUMS entry test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses in Pakistan,Saudi Arabia tomor ..

31 minutes ago
 Balance of Interests Crucial to Overcoming Current ..

Balance of Interests Crucial to Overcoming Current Global Challenges - Lavrov

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.