BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (also known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia), together with foreign experts, has delivered rockets with payload of gas to the frontline in Syria's provinces of Idlib and Hama, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Saturday, citing sources in Idlib.

According to the sources, the terrorists loaded warheads with chlorine and sarin gases with the help of French and Belgian citizens and a Moroccan national.

Eight rockets are said to have been delivered in two ambulances to Al-Ghab Plain in Hama and Idlib's southern countryside.

The terrorists are likely to be plotting chemical attacks to blame them on the Syrian military.

The war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting various insurgent groups.