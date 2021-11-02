Terrorists Enter Hospital in Kabul After Explosion - Eyewitness

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) A group of terrorists entered inside a hospital in Kabul following an explosion on Tuesday, an eyewitness told Sputnik, adding that clashes between the militants and the Taliban (banned in Russia) are ongoing.

"A group of suicide bombers entered inside a 400-bed hospital, clashes continue. The attackers blew up the front door," the eyewitness said.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi has confirmed to Sputnik that two explosions "occurred in the tenth district of Kabul".