UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Enter Hospital In Kabul After Explosion - Eyewitness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Terrorists Enter Hospital in Kabul After Explosion - Eyewitness

A group of terrorists entered inside a hospital in Kabul following an explosion on Tuesday, an eyewitness told Sputnik, adding that clashes between the militants and the Taliban (banned in Russia) are ongoing

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) A group of terrorists entered inside a hospital in Kabul following an explosion on Tuesday, an eyewitness told Sputnik, adding that clashes between the militants and the Taliban (banned in Russia) are ongoing.

"A group of suicide bombers entered inside a 400-bed hospital, clashes continue. The attackers blew up the front door," the eyewitness said.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi has confirmed to Sputnik that two explosions "occurred in the tenth district of Kabul".

Related Topics

Taliban Kabul Militants Russia Suicide

Recent Stories

At least 11 people injured in blast in Kharan area ..

At least 11 people injured in blast in Kharan area of Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 Blasts, gunfire heard in Afghan capital: AFP, witn ..

Blasts, gunfire heard in Afghan capital: AFP, witness

11 minutes ago
 QCC, G42 Healthcare partner to enhance laboratory ..

QCC, G42 Healthcare partner to enhance laboratory testing services

21 minutes ago
 Safronov Now Accused of Leaking Info About Russian ..

Safronov Now Accused of Leaking Info About Russian Military Activities in Syria ..

11 minutes ago
 Kohli, Anushka's 10-month old daughter faces threa ..

Kohli, Anushka's 10-month old daughter faces threats following Shami defense

28 minutes ago
 Around six hundred crafts people displaying artwor ..

Around six hundred crafts people displaying artwork;attracting people

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.