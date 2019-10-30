Terrorists Execute at Least 5 Laborers in South Kashmir, One More Person Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) At least five laborers from the Indian state of West Bengal were executed by terrorists in the southern part of the conflict-mired Kashmir region, while one more person was injured, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

The survivor was critically injured and left for dead by the abductors, the Times of India newspaper reported, adding that he was transported to a hospital in Kashmir's capital of Srinagar.

The incident, which occurred in the Kulgam District of Kashmir, took place amid the visit of a delegation of the European lawmakers to the region.

That was also the fifth attack on non-Kashmir laborers in the region since October 14. It remains unclear, which groups stand behind the incidents.

India and Pakistan have fought for control over the Kashmir region ” the southern part of which lies in India ” since the end of British rule in 1947. Tensions in the region spiked in February after Islamists staged a deadly terror attack on the Indian security forces.

The situation worsened in August when India revoked the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state and divided it into two federally controlled union territories. Pakistan expressed concern over this and promised to protect Kashmiris. Islamabad then expelled the Indian ambassador, halted bilateral trade and promised to raise the issue with the International Court of Justice.