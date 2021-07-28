Terrorists Fired Missile at Syrian Army Truck, Killing 1 Soldier - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Terrorists fired an anti-tank guided missile at a Syrian army truck in the northern part of Aleppo Province, one Syrian soldier was killed and three were injured, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"In the north of the Aleppo province, militants of illegal armed groups operating in the territory controlled by the Turkish armed forces fired an anti-tank guided missile from the area of the Kasar settlement at the ZIL-131 vehicle of the Syrian Armed Forces, which was moving along the highway near the city of Tall Rifat (north of the city of Aleppo)," Kulit said.

As a result, one Syrian soldier was killed and three were wounded, he said.