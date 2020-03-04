UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorists In Idlib Attempt To Blow Up Ammunition With Chemicals - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:37 PM

Terrorists in Idlib Attempt to Blow Up Ammunition With Chemicals - Russian Military

Several terrorists in Idlib attempted to blow up high-explosive ammunition with poisonous chemicals in Idlib, the Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Several terrorists in Idlib attempted to blow up high-explosive ammunition with poisonous chemicals in Idlib, the Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides said Wednesday.

According to the center, the terrorists were planning to derail the advance of the Syrian government forces in the town of Saraqib and blame the chemical attack on them.

In the late hours of Monday, a group of up to 15 people "attempted to blow up high-explosive ammunition with containers filled with poisonous chemicals," the center said.

The terrorists accidentally unsealed one of the containers, which resulted in a leak. Terrorists received "significant chemical poisoning" and failed to carry out the attack, the center said.

The Russian military said they would soon publish the evidence on the failed chemical attack.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Russia Idlib Government

Recent Stories

Thieves take away foreign currency,cash in Sialkot ..

3 minutes ago

126 power pilferers caught in South Punjab in Mult ..

3 minutes ago

Chairman, captain Peshawar Zalmi call on PM

3 minutes ago

Youth kills sister in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

EU unveils climate law as unsatisfied Greta Thunbe ..

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.