Terrorists in Idlib Attempt to Blow Up Ammunition With Chemicals - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Several terrorists in Idlib attempted to blow up high-explosive ammunition with poisonous chemicals in Idlib, the Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides said Wednesday.

According to the center, the terrorists were planning to derail the advance of the Syrian government forces in the town of Saraqib and blame the chemical attack on them.

In the late hours of Monday, a group of up to 15 people "attempted to blow up high-explosive ammunition with containers filled with poisonous chemicals," the center said.

The terrorists accidentally unsealed one of the containers, which resulted in a leak. Terrorists received "significant chemical poisoning" and failed to carry out the attack, the center said.

The Russian military said they would soon publish the evidence on the failed chemical attack.