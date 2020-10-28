UrduPoint.com
Terrorists In Idlib De-Escalation Zone Holding Over 2,100 People - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Terrorists in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone are forcibly holding more than 2,100 people, including media workers, doctors, teachers and clergy representatives, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said at a daily briefing on Tuesday.

"According to available information, at present, the militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) are forcibly detaining at least 2,116 people in prisons and other places of detention, including media workers, doctors, teachers and representatives of the clergy, "Grinkevich said.

Russia called on Turkey to take measures to eliminate terrorist groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone and release the citizens held by the militants, Grinkevich said.

He noted that the Russian center for the reconciliation of the warring parties received messages from residents of settlements in Idlib about the ongoing detentions and abductions of public activists and civilians who oppose the actions of illegal armed groups and the atrocities of militants against local population.

