Terrorists In Idlib Preparing Sabotage, Attacks On Syrian Gov't Forces - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Terrorists operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone are preparing sabotage and attacks on the positions of Syrian government forces and Russian military personnel, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

"The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties received information about the preparation of a series of sabotage and attacks on the positions of government forces of the Syrian Arab Republic and Russian military personnel by terrorist groups operating on the territory of the Idlib de-escalation zone aimed at aggravation of the situation and disrupt the implementation of the terms of the Russian-Turkish agreements on jointly ensuring the ceasefire," Egorov said.

He added that in the area of the settlements of Az Ziyarah, Kafriya and Karkur of the province of Idlib, clusters of militants of terrorist groups and armored vehicles had been detected. The transfer of handmade unmanned aerial vehicles in combat equipment and multiple launch rocket systems was also recorded, with the help of which the terrorists plan to inflict provocative strikes on positions Syrian government forces to provoke return fire.

"Subsequently, the militants intend to distribute on social networks videos showing alleged destruction of civilian infrastructure to accuse the armed forces of Russia and Syria of delivering indiscriminate strikes on the territory controlled by illegal armed groups," the general said.

