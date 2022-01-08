Terrorists in Kazakhstan May Stage Provocations in Uniform of Security Forces - Source

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Kazakh citizens should remain vigilant during the ongoing counterterrorist operation as dispersed groups of criminals may stage attacks, including those with the use of uniform of the security forces, a source in the law enforcement bodies told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The Kazakh people and primarily the residents of Almaty should remain vigilant. Dispersed groups of criminals may continue to stage attacks," the source said.

"For example, some attackers on a pre-detention center in the Almaty Region were dressed in a military uniform," the source added.