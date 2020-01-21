UrduPoint.com
Terrorists In Syria Drive Four Car Bombs Into Idlib Province - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:20 PM

Terrorists in Syria Drive Four Car Bombs Into Idlib Province - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Terrorists in Syria have driven four car bombs into the northwestern province of Idlib, which means that illegal armed groups are preparing to launch combat operations, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syria reconciliation said on Tuesday.

"We have received information from local sources and residents of Idlib's settlements that terrorists have driven four car bombs into the city of Ma'arat al-Nu'man. This shows that illegal armed groups are preparing for an offensive," Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov said at a briefing.

As many as 1,490 people and 63 cars and units of agricultural equipment have left the Idlib de-escalation zone since January 13, he added.

