Terrorists In Syria Plotting Attacksin Cities Ahead Of Elections - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Terrorists in Syria Plotting Attacksin Cities Ahead of Elections - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Terrorists in Syria are planning attacks on state institutions in major cities ahead of the presidential election, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

"Illegal armed groups have planned terrorist attacks and attacks on government agencies in large cities in order to destabilize the situation in the country ahead of the presidential election in Syria," Karpov said at a briefing.

The terrorists are trained in the training camps of the militants, which are located "in the territories not controlled by the Syrian authorities, including in the At-Tanf zone, which is controlled by the US armed forces."

