Terrorists In Syria Trying To Cross From Idlib To Aleppo, Latakia - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Terrorists are making attempts to cross the line of contact in Syria and enter Aleppo and Latakia provinces from the Idlib de-escalation zone, Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"There are attempts by sabotage and reconnaissance groups of terrorists to enter beyond the line of contact in the provinces of Aleppo and Latakia from the territory of the Idlib de-escalation zone. The command of the Russian grouping of troops and the armed forces of the Syria are taking all necessary measures to eliminate the terrorist threat to the civilian population and government troops," Kulit told a briefing.

The Russian official added that US-led international coalition drones breached deconfliction protocols in Syria 10 times over the past 24 hours.

"On August 8, at 07:03 (04:03 am GMT), a dangerous convergence was recorded between an MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle of the coalition and a Su-34 aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces near the settlement of Ain Issa in the province of Raqqa, the distance was less than 100 meters," Kulit said.

