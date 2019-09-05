Terrorists in Syria Use Drones of Western Design to Attack Russian Facilities - Moscow

(@imziishan)

Expert estimates indicate that terrorists in Syria use drones of Western design for attacking Russian facilities, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Expert estimates indicate that terrorists in Syria use drones of Western design for attacking Russian facilities, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said on Thursday.

The minister noted, in his address at a global conference on terrorism fight, that Moscow was concerned over drone attacks in Syria, including against officials.

"We are registering constantly mass usage of this method for staging attacks on Russian bases in Syria. Meanwhile, drones that are used are not amateurish. Experts note ... that Western specialists' developments are being used," Syromolotov said.

Moscow believes that global cooperation on the matter is necessary, and both legal and technological means should be used for countering terrorism, Syromolotov added.