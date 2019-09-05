UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorists In Syria Use Drones Of Western Design To Attack Russian Facilities - Moscow

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 12:54 PM

Terrorists in Syria Use Drones of Western Design to Attack Russian Facilities - Moscow

Expert estimates indicate that terrorists in Syria use drones of Western design for attacking Russian facilities, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Expert estimates indicate that terrorists in Syria use drones of Western design for attacking Russian facilities, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said on Thursday.

The minister noted, in his address at a global conference on terrorism fight, that Moscow was concerned over drone attacks in Syria, including against officials.

"We are registering constantly mass usage of this method for staging attacks on Russian bases in Syria. Meanwhile, drones that are used are not amateurish. Experts note ... that Western specialists' developments are being used," Syromolotov said.

Moscow believes that global cooperation on the matter is necessary, and both legal and technological means should be used for countering terrorism, Syromolotov added.

Related Topics

Drone Syria Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Militants Produce Toxic Agents in Afghanistan's Re ..

53 seconds ago

The National Commission for Human Development (NCH ..

55 seconds ago

CEO of Russia's Novatek Expects Slightly Higher Ga ..

58 seconds ago

Asian markets mostly up as dealers absorb positive ..

1 minute ago

'Army costume for kids' demand high ahead of 'Defe ..

4 minutes ago

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Visit Russia S ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.