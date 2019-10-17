UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Intensify Intelligence, Subversive Activity In Syrian Latakia- Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 01:20 AM

Terrorists Intensify Intelligence, Subversive Activity in Syrian Latakia- Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Terrorists from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) have intensified intelligence and subversive activity in Syria's Latakia province, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said on Wednesday.

"We have registered aggravation of the situation near Qbana settlement, Latakia province. Militants of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham have intensified intelligence and subversive activity," Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, the head of the center, said at a daily briefing.

According to him, at least five units of armored vehicles and two pieces of multiple launch rocket systems were deployed to the area from Jisr al-Shughur district in Idlib province.

