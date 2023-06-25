Terrorists Kill 4 Syrian Police Officers in Ambush Attack - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Four Syrian police officers were killed and one seriously wounded in an ambush by terrorists in the southern province of Daraa, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Sunday.

The ambush took place on Sunday morning, when an internal security patrol was heading from Daraa city to Tafas, the news agency reported, citing a police source.

The source said that the terrorists opened heavy fire on the patrol.

Attacks on law enforcement agencies and civilians have become more frequent in southern Syria. On June 12, Syrian media reported that two members of the Syrian government forces were killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in the region of Quneitra. This week in Daraa, four people, including a woman, were killed in an attack on a car by unknown armed men.