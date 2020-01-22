UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Kill At Least 36 People In Burkina Faso's North - Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 02:00 AM

Terrorists Kill At Least 36 People in Burkina Faso's North - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) At least 36 people have been killed in an attack by armed terrorists in the north of Burkina Faso, while three others have been injured, the country's government said on Tuesday.

"On Monday, January 20, a group of armed terrorists broke into a market in Nagraogo, where they killed 32 citizens and burned the market down.

As they were retreating, they killed another four people near the village of Alamou. Apart from that, three people have been injured," the government said in a communique, released by the RTB radio station.

The government extended its condolences to the families of the victims.

No organization has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

