'Terrorists' may have killed missing foreigners in Burkina: security source

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :A high-ranking Burkina Faso security source said Tuesday that "terrorists" may have killed "at least two" of three Westerners and a Burkinabe abducted in the east of the West African country.

Eyewitness accounts have led to "fears that they... may have been killed by the terrorists", the source told AFP.

He added: "It is too early to make any conclusions," but said hopes of finding the foreign victims -- two Spaniards and an Irishman -- alive "diminish with each passing hour".

He said "large-scale searches... have still produced no results" following the attack on Monday.

The source said he could not authenticate images circulating on social media claiming to show the victims.