UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Terrorists' May Have Killed Missing Foreigners In Burkina: Security Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:13 PM

'Terrorists' may have killed missing foreigners in Burkina: security source

A high-ranking Burkina Faso security source said Tuesday that "terrorists" may have killed "at least two" of three Westerners and a Burkinabe abducted in the east of the West African country

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :A high-ranking Burkina Faso security source said Tuesday that "terrorists" may have killed "at least two" of three Westerners and a Burkinabe abducted in the east of the West African country.

Eyewitness accounts have led to "fears that they... may have been killed by the terrorists", the source told AFP.

He added: "It is too early to make any conclusions," but said hopes of finding the foreign victims -- two Spaniards and an Irishman -- alive "diminish with each passing hour".

He said "large-scale searches... have still produced no results" following the attack on Monday.

The source said he could not authenticate images circulating on social media claiming to show the victims.

Related Topics

Attack Social Media Burkina Faso May

Recent Stories

UAE to host Asian Boxing Championship in solidarit ..

31 minutes ago

Aamir Liaqat Hussain denies his third marriage, sa ..

33 minutes ago

Gold prices on Tuesday

2 minutes ago

Swat admin clears Sangota Road of speed breakers

2 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

2 minutes ago

AC Ruhana Gul visits Zhob Bazaar to ensure implant ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.