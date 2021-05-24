UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorists Plan Provocations Ahead Of Syrian Presidential Elections - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 12:50 AM

Terrorists Plan Provocations Ahead of Syrian Presidential Elections - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Terrorists prepare to stage provocations using toxic substances in Syria's Idlib province ahead of the upcoming presidential elections, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Sunday.

According to him, the Reconciliation center received information that the militants from the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham group (banned in Russia) plan to stage provocations in western Idlib using toxic substances. On Sunday, the terrorists, accompanied by pseudo humanitarian workers from the White Helmets, delivered six containers with toxic substances, presumably chlorine, to the area of the Jisr al-Shughur settlement in two trucks, Karpov said.

"According to our information, the militants are planning to stage a chemical attack on the eve of the presidential elections in Syria and use its consequences ” casualties and injuries among local residents ” to accuse Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians," Karpov told a briefing.

On Friday, Russian defence ministry warned that another terrorist group, Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in Russia), has also been preparing a new provocation in Syria using toxic substances with the assistance from the White Helmets organization.

Elections in Syria are scheduled for May 26. More than 10,000 polling stations will be open throughout the country from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. At the request of provincial governments, the time can be extended by another five hours.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Idlib May Sunday From Government P

Recent Stories

Regional COVID-19 vaccination site forÂ Chinese na ..

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Rulerâ€™s Court mourns death of She ..

2 hours ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates 30th Edit ..

2 hours ago

Ajman relaxes COVID-19 rules for wedding reception ..

3 hours ago

WAM Report: Abu Dhabi International Book Fair a br ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Executive Co ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.