Terrorists Plan Provocations Ahead of Syrian Presidential Elections - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Terrorists prepare to stage provocations using toxic substances in Syria's Idlib province ahead of the upcoming presidential elections, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Sunday.

According to him, the Reconciliation center received information that the militants from the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham group (banned in Russia) plan to stage provocations in western Idlib using toxic substances. On Sunday, the terrorists, accompanied by pseudo humanitarian workers from the White Helmets, delivered six containers with toxic substances, presumably chlorine, to the area of the Jisr al-Shughur settlement in two trucks, Karpov said.

"According to our information, the militants are planning to stage a chemical attack on the eve of the presidential elections in Syria and use its consequences ” casualties and injuries among local residents ” to accuse Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians," Karpov told a briefing.

On Friday, Russian defence ministry warned that another terrorist group, Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in Russia), has also been preparing a new provocation in Syria using toxic substances with the assistance from the White Helmets organization.

Elections in Syria are scheduled for May 26. More than 10,000 polling stations will be open throughout the country from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. At the request of provincial governments, the time can be extended by another five hours.