Terrorists Planning to Eliminate DPR Security Bodies Heads Detained- DPR Interior Ministry

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Terrorists that intended to eliminate heads of security agencies of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have been detained, the press service of the DPR Interior Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"DPR law enforcers have detained a group of terrorists that have been sent to Donetsk to physically eliminate heads of the republic's security agencies," the press service said.

The detained terrorists have been recruited by the Ukrainian Security Service, according to the DPR Interior Ministry.