Terrorists Planning To Stage Chemical Attack In Syria To Tarnish Damascus - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

Terrorists Planning to Stage Chemical Attack in Syria to Tarnish Damascus - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Terrorists are planning to stage a false flag chemical attack in the Syrian province of Idlib, Rear Admiral Alexander Grinkevich, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Wednesday.

"According to the available information, the terrorists have delivered toxic agents in the area of the Kansafra settlement, the Idlib province, and are preparing to conduct staged shoots to accuse the government forces of the Syrian Arab Republic of using chemical weapons against civilians," Grinkevich said.

More Stories From World

