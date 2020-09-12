UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Plotting Provocations With Poisonous Chemicals In Idlib - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Terrorists Plotting Provocations With Poisonous Chemicals in Idlib - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) are preparing provocations with the use of poisonous substances in the southern part of Syria's Idlib, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, said at a briefing.

"The Russian center for the reconciliation of the warring parties received information about the preparation of a provocation using poisonous substances in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zoneby the terrorist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham," Grinkevich said.

He added that, according to available information, the terrorists plan to cshoot videos in the area of the Jabal Zawiya height with the involvement of foreign media reporters for the subsequent dissemination of publications on the internet, middle Eastern and Western media accusing the Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians.

