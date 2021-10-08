UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Plotting Staged 'Chemical Attack' On Contact Line In Syria - Russian Military

Fri 08th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

Terrorists Plotting Staged 'Chemical Attack' on Contact Line in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Terrorists are preparing a staged "chemical attack" on the contact line in the areas of the settlements of Kansafra and Kdoura in Syria to blame government troops, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Thursday.

He noted that for a month the Russian military were receiving information from various sources about the preparation of provocations with the use of poisonous substances in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone by the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia).

"According to available information, the terrorists are planning to stage a 'chemical attack' on the contact line in the areas of the settlements of Kansafra and Kdoura with the involvement of the pseudo-humanitarian organization 'White Helmets' and local media resources to stage filming to accuse the Syrian government forces of using poisonous substances against civilians," Kulit said at a briefing.

