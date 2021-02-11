Terrorists Preparing Militants For Attacks In Russia During Crowded Events - Sources
Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 04:45 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Militants of Hyat Tahrir Ash Sham (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) are preparing people to carry out attacks in Russian cities during crowded events, law enforcement sources told Sputnik.
According to the sources, the recruits are either from Russia or from neighboring countries.