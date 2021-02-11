UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorists Preparing Militants For Attacks In Russia During Crowded Events - Sources

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 04:45 PM

Terrorists Preparing Militants for Attacks in Russia During Crowded Events - Sources

Militants of Hyat Tahrir Ash Sham (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) are preparing people to carry out attacks in Russian cities during crowded events, law enforcement sources told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Militants of Hyat Tahrir Ash Sham (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) are preparing people to carry out attacks in Russian cities during crowded events, law enforcement sources told Sputnik.

According to the sources, the recruits are either from Russia or from neighboring countries.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Russia From

Recent Stories

Update on Pakistan women’s tour to Zimbabwe

16 minutes ago

Gut-Behrami kicks off ski world champs with super- ..

42 seconds ago

Some IAEA Member States Use Every Opportunity to E ..

44 seconds ago

Pakistan Railways to repair around 472 non-functio ..

45 seconds ago

FUJAIRAH DATA: Stocks of oil products hit 2-month ..

31 minutes ago

Svitolina stops giant-killer Gauff, 16, at Austral ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.