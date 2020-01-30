Terrorists Preparing New Staged Chemical Attacks in Syria - Russian Envoy to UN

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Terrorist groups are preparing another round of provocations and staged chemical attacks in Syria, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.

"We would like to point out to the notes of the Permanent Mission of the Syrian Arab Republic to the UN, as well as an announcement in the media about terrorists' plans to organize yet another round of provocations and staged uses of chemical weapons in Syria," Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

Nebenzia added that Russia views these signals as worrying because it is aware of how such staged events are used for advancing military and political goals in Syria.

On Monday, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the commander of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, said that militants and White Helmets were preparing a new provocation in the Idlib de-escalation zone that would be used to accuse the Syrian authorities of using chemical weapons against civilians.

Borenkov added that members of the organization arrived in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces under the protection of militants from the Hayat Tahrir Ash-Sham terrorist group (formerly Nusra Front, banned in Russia), delivering containers reportedly filled with gaseous chlorine.