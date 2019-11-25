UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Remain Global Threat Despite Declining Number Of Victims - Report

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:59 PM

Terrorists Remain Global Threat Despite Declining Number of Victims - Report

The overall number of victims of terrorism continues to decline amid military victories over the Islamic State (IS, ISIL, banned in Russia) and Boko Haram terrorist groups, but terrorists still remain a global threat, the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2019, issued on Monday by the Geneva Center for Security Police, said

"Deaths from terrorism fell for the fourth consecutive year, after peaking in 2014. The decline in deaths corresponds with the military successes against ISIL and Boko Haram, with the total number of deaths falling by 15.2 percent between 2017 and 2018 to 15,952," the report noted.

The GTI pointed out that terrorism remains widespread, as at least one person was killed at the hands of terrorists in over 70 countries in 2018.

"Although the total number of deaths from terrorism has fallen, the impact of terrorism remains widespread.

In 2018, 71 countries experienced at least one death from terrorism, which is the second highest number of countries recording one or more deaths in the past twenty years, and a slight increase from 2017, when 69 countries recorded at least one death. Only three countries recorded more than a thousand, the lowest number since 2011," the report said.

According to the report, in 2018, the highest number of people died as a result of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria and Syria. Among the safest countries are Belarus, Guinea-Bissau, Oman, Gambia, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Cuba and Portugal.

The deadliest groups in 2018 were the Taliban, IS, Boko Haram and the IS-Khorasan Province group, an IS division operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan, the report concluded.

