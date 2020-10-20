UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Shell Idlib De-escalation Zone In Syria 40 Times -Russian Reconciliation Center

Tue 20th October 2020 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) carried out 40 attacks on the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"At the same time, 40 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He said that over the past 24 hours, no shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered.

