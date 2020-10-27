UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorists Shell Idlib De-escalation Zone In Syria 39 Times - Reconciliation Center

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:00 AM

Terrorists Shell Idlib De-escalation Zone in Syria 39 Times - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) carried out 39 attacks on the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"A total of 39 attacks were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (including, according to the Syrian side, 34 attacks) in the provinces of Idlib (17 attacks), Aleppo (4) , Latakia (16), Hama (2)," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He said that no shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered over the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Aleppo From

Recent Stories

SDPW completes 4 markets in the Central Region at ..

46 minutes ago

AED17.5 bn in credit facilities to non-residents i ..

2 hours ago

US reports 63,195 new cases of coronavirus, 380 de ..

2 hours ago

FAB reports AE7.3 bn in net profit for first nine ..

3 hours ago

DFM Company posts net profit of AED120.1 million i ..

4 hours ago

World Government Summit, UN share visions for pros ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.