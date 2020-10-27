Terrorists Shell Idlib De-escalation Zone in Syria 39 Times - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) carried out 39 attacks on the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"A total of 39 attacks were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (including, according to the Syrian side, 34 attacks) in the provinces of Idlib (17 attacks), Aleppo (4) , Latakia (16), Hama (2)," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He said that no shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered over the past 24 hours.