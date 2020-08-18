MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) has attacked settlements in Syria's Aleppo province, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"We have registered three attacks on... settlements in the province of Aleppo from the direction of the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said.

He said Russian military police units had conducted patrols in the provinces of Raqqa, Al Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.