MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) has attacked settlements in Syria's provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"We have registered three attacks on the settlements of Dadikh and Mellaja in the province of Idlib, al-Sheikh-Ali in the province of Aleppo from the direction of the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said.

He said Russian military police units had conducted patrols in the Aleppo province.