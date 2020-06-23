UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Shell Localities In Syria's Idlib - Reconciliation Center Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) has attacked several settlements in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing.

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Maaret Moukhos, one shelling of Dadikh in the Idlib province from the side of the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said.

