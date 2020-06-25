UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Shell Localities In Syria's Idlib, Aleppo Provinces - Reconciliation Center

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) has attacked several settlements in Syria's provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing.

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Ruaiha in the province of Idlib, one shelling of Urum al-Kubra, two attacks on Urum al-Sughra in the Aleppo province from the side of the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said.

According to him, no shelling by illegal armed units controlled by Turkey has been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours.

