Terrorists Shell Localities In Syria's Idlib, Latakia Provinces - Reconciliation Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 05:50 AM

Terrorists Shell Localities in Syria's Idlib, Latakia Provinces - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) has attacked several settlements in Syria's provinces of Idlib and Latakia, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing.

"We have registered two attacks on the settlement of Hantunin in the province of Idlib, one shelling of a locality in the Latakia province from the side of the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said.

According to him, no shelling by illegal armed units controlled by Turkey has been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours.

