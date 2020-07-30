MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) has attacked settlements in Syria's provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, Guard Lt. Col. Vladimir Marandidov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing.

"We have registered three attacks on the settlements of Mellaja, Hazzarin in the province of Idlib, Bala in the province of Alepo from the direction of the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra organization," Marandidov said.