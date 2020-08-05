UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Shell Localities In Syria's Idlib, Aleppo Provinces - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) has attacked settlements in Syria's provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing.

"We have registered two attacks on the settlements of Urum al-Kubra in the province of Aleppo, and Mellaja in the province of Idlib from the direction of the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra organization," Shcherbitsky said.

The Russian military police conducted patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa and Hasakah.

