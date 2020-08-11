Terrorists Shell Localities in Three Syrian Provinces - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) has attacked settlements in Syria's provinces of Idlib, Latakia and Aleppo, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"We have registered seven attacks on settlements... in the provinces of Latakia..., Idlib... and Aleppo from the direction of the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said.

He said Russian military police units had conducted patrols in the Deir ez-Zor province.