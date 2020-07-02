(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) has attacked a settlement in Syria's province of Latakia, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing.

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Kukhbania in the province of Latakia from the direction of the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said.

According to him, no shelling by illegal armed units controlled by Turkey has been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours.