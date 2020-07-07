UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Shell Settlements In Syria's Latakia, Idlib Provinces - Reconciliation Center

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

Terrorists Shell Settlements in Syria's Latakia, Idlib Provinces - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Idlib and Latakia, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said during a press briefing on Monday.

"We have registered two attacks on the Mortlu settlement, one shelling of the Akch-Bayer settlement, one shelling of the Safsafa settlement and one shelling in the Jubb-al-Zarur settlement in the province of Latakia as well as one shelling of the Dadih settlement in the province of Idlib by the Nusra terrorists," Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky said.

Russian military police units continued to patrol the Aleppo and Raqqah provinces, while military aviation crews flew patrol missions, the military official added.

More Stories From World

