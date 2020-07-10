UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Shell Settlements In Syria's Latakia, Aleppo, Idlib Provinces- Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Terrorists Shell Settlements in Syria's Latakia, Aleppo, Idlib Provinces- Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"We have registered two attacks on the Mamukhia settlement, one shelling of the Sarahf settlement in the province of Latakia; one shelling in the Khantutin village in the province of Idlib; one shelling of the Ernaz settlement, one shelling in the Kafer-Taala settlement, one shelling in the Urem Al-Kubra settlement in the province of Aleppo by the Nusra terrorists," Shcherbitsky said.

The Russian military specified that no firing was recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone by Turkish-controlled armed groups over the past 24 hours.

