DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, formerly known as Jebhat al-Nusra and banned in Russia, carried out a fresh artillery attack on a residential area of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, provoking the Syrian Armed Forces to respond with strikes on the terrorists' positions, media reports.

The terrorists, operating in the Rashidin area, had shelled a residential building complex in the southwest of Aleppo, the Sham FM radio broadcaster reported late on Wednesday.

The attack resulted in material damage, according to the reports.

Meanwhile, the Syrian military's response attack had brought significant material damage to the terrorists, the broadcaster added.

The Syria TV state-run broadcaster reported that the terrorist group fired at least five shells on the building complex.

Militants operating in Aleppo's neighborhoods often shell Syria's once most populous city, prompting response attacks by the country's Armed Forces.