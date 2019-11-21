UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorists Shell Syria's Aleppo, Armed Forces Strike Militants' Targets - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 12:31 PM

Terrorists Shell Syria's Aleppo, Armed Forces Strike Militants' Targets - Reports

Terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, formerly known as Jebhat al-Nusra and banned in Russia, carried out a fresh artillery attack on a residential area of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, provoking the Syrian Armed Forces to respond with strikes on the terrorists' positions, media reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, formerly known as Jebhat al-Nusra and banned in Russia, carried out a fresh artillery attack on a residential area of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, provoking the Syrian Armed Forces to respond with strikes on the terrorists' positions, media reports.

The terrorists, operating in the Rashidin area, had shelled a residential building complex in the southwest of Aleppo, the Sham FM radio broadcaster reported late on Wednesday.

The attack resulted in material damage, according to the reports.

Meanwhile, the Syrian military's response attack had brought significant material damage to the terrorists, the broadcaster added.

The Syria TV state-run broadcaster reported that the terrorist group fired at least five shells on the building complex.

Militants operating in Aleppo's neighborhoods often shell Syria's once most populous city, prompting response attacks by the country's Armed Forces.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Syria Russia Aleppo Media TV From

Recent Stories

ECP accepts opposition parties’ plea for daily b ..

4 minutes ago

Woman dies in road accident in Swabi

4 minutes ago

Fearful wait for justice a decade after Philippine ..

4 minutes ago

Pope meets Thai Buddhist patriarch on visit promot ..

4 minutes ago

Online fundraiser for bushfire-hit koalas tops Aus ..

39 minutes ago

AC visits market, warns shopkeepers against overch ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.