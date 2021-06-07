UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Shell Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 38 Times - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 19 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (also known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 38 times over the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Sunday.

"Thirty-eight shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (19 attacks), Latakia (11 attacks) and Hama (8 attacks)," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said at a briefing.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian data totaled 36.

No attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded over the given period, according to the military.

